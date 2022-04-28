EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SATS. Raymond James lowered their target price on EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $23.51 on Thursday. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.68.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $498.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EchoStar news, Director R Stanton Dodge purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

EchoStar Company Profile (Get Rating)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

