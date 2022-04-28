Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON RNEW opened at GBX 1.07 ($0.01) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.01. Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

In other news, insider David Fletcher purchased 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £383.76 ($489.12).

