Ecolab Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53.

ECL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

NYSE ECL opened at $170.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Ecolab by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

