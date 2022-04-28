Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $4,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

ECVT opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

