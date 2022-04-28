Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.55.

EDNMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edenred from €51.00 ($54.84) to €52.00 ($55.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Edenred from €56.00 ($60.22) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Edenred from €52.00 ($55.91) to €54.20 ($58.28) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDNMY opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. Edenred has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

