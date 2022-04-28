Editas Medicine (EDIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Editas Medicine to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,828. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $918.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $73.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $13,026,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $1,188,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.