Edwards Lifesciences Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

EW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.87.

EW opened at $110.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.04 and its 200-day moving average is $115.57. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

