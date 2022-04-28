Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.87.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $109.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.57. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.