Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EW. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.87.

NYSE EW opened at $109.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.57. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $3,573,642.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,859 shares of company stock valued at $24,110,684. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. American National Bank raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

