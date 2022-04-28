Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EFGSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eiffage from €106.00 ($113.98) to €112.00 ($120.43) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Eiffage from €120.00 ($129.03) to €129.00 ($138.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Eiffage from €118.80 ($127.74) to €125.60 ($135.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Eiffage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFGSY opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. Eiffage has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

