Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.40% and a negative net margin of 279.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

EIGR opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $228.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 84.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.