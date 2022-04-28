Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.40% and a negative net margin of 279.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EIGR opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $228.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.
