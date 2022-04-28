El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.42.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the third quarter valued at $393,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,636 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

