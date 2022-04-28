Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “
Several other research firms also recently commented on ELMS. Benchmark downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.92.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $7,030,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 198,616 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 802,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 15,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 599,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 90,789 shares during the last quarter. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.
