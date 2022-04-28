Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Eliem Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.56). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eliem Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eliem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

ELYM stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELYM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 20,622.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,703,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,818,000 after buying an additional 22,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

