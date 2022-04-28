Ellington Financial (EFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 102.64%. On average, analysts expect Ellington Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a current ratio of 31.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $933.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.96. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,802,000 after purchasing an additional 687,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,915,000 after acquiring an additional 207,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 152,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 35,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 58,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

