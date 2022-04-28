EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.15-7.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40-10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.51 billion.

NYSE:EME opened at $111.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.13. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $107.79 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.37%.

EME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after buying an additional 66,393 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

