ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given New €19.60 Price Target at UBS Group

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from €18.90 ($20.32) to €19.60 ($21.08) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ENAGAS S A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of ENGGY stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.27. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

