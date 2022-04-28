Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.53.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.50 to C$58.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$56.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.11. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$45.76 and a 52-week high of C$59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of C$113.76 billion and a PE ratio of 19.57.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.2399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total value of C$57,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,895 shares in the company, valued at C$12,573,596.10. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total value of C$430,826.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,576,293.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $737,256.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

