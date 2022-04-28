Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health updated its FY22 guidance to $3.83-4.19 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.93. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,594,000 after acquiring an additional 145,130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after buying an additional 89,130 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

