Endo International (ENDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Endo International has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.350-$0.450 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.35-$0.45 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The business had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Endo International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $500.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Endo International by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,595 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 452,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

