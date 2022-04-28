ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 285.8% from the March 31st total of 559,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDRA stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

ENDRA Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:NDRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NDRA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ENDRA Life Sciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ENDRA Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

