Enerplus (ERF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$326.26 million during the quarter.

ERF stock opened at C$15.52 on Thursday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$6.12 and a twelve month high of C$18.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 10.52%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$1,061,843.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at C$5,114,479.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.50.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

