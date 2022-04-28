Enerplus (ERF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Enerplus to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ERF opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 17.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enerplus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 55,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

