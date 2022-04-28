EngageSmart (ESMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. EngageSmart has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.94 million. On average, analysts expect EngageSmart to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ESMT stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. EngageSmart has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.94.

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $173,763.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at $31,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

