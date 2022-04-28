ENI (E) to Release Earnings on Friday

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect ENI to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, analysts expect ENI to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ENI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,465. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.93. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.9356 dividend. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 36.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on E. StockNews.com began coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ENI from €14.70 ($15.81) to €14.90 ($16.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded ENI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised ENI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ENI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,517 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 77,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,773 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

