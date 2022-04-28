EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of EnLink Midstream in a report released on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

ENLC opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 251.56 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,125.28%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

