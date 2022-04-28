ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,600 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the March 31st total of 864,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.2 days.

OTCMKTS XNGSF opened at $12.97 on Thursday. ENN Energy has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $22.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

