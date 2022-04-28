ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,600 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the March 31st total of 864,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.2 days.
OTCMKTS XNGSF opened at $12.97 on Thursday. ENN Energy has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $22.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08.
ENN Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
