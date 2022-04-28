Entegris, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Entegris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Entegris alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

Shares of ENTG opened at $108.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Entegris has a 12 month low of $101.16 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Entegris by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 331,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Entegris by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.