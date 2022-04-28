Enterprise Financial Services Corp Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $51.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $2,981,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,502,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,821,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92,060 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 899,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 880,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,453,000 after purchasing an additional 74,696 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.54%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

