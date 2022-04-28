Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSCP opened at $21.82 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

