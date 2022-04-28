Envestnet (ENV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Envestnet to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Envestnet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $78.70 on Thursday. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Envestnet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

