EOG Resources (EOG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect EOG Resources to post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EOG Resources to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EOG opened at $112.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $127.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners upped their price target on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in EOG Resources by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,075 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,117 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after acquiring an additional 47,495 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2,874.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 154,199 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 149,015 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

