EPAM Systems (EPAM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect EPAM Systems to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect EPAM Systems to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM opened at $266.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.53. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,428,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 663.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,010,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.