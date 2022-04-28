Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given New SEK 190 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 195 to SEK 190 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 215 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Epiroc AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 185 to SEK 195 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.29.

EPOKY stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

