Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Price Target Increased to SEK 195 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 185 to SEK 195 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

EPOKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. DNB Markets upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 205 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 215 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.29.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

EPOKY opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.