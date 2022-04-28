EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. EQT reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 246.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $9.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

EQT opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About EQT (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

