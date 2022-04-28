EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.91.

NYSE EQT opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. EQT has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $45.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp bought a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $183,175,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,716,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $157,875,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $108,505,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

