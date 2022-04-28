Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $3.10

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 3.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

Equinix has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Equinix has a payout ratio of 141.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equinix to earn $28.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $717.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $726.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $759.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.59, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix has a 12 month low of $662.26 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Argus cut their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $853.47.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total transaction of $33,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total value of $297,949.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

