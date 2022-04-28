Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinor ASA from 300.00 to 340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. SEB Equities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 19.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after acquiring an additional 119,477 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

