Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.93 million.

MMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

NYSE:MMP opened at $50.07 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,854,000 after acquiring an additional 657,431 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,092,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,175,000 after acquiring an additional 583,601 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $18,223,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 734,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,116,000 after acquiring an additional 361,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

