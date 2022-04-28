Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for USANA Health Sciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will earn $5.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ FY2023 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of USNA opened at $75.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.87. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $106,099.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 83.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 141.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.