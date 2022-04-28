Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ecolab Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

Ecolab stock opened at $170.54 on Thursday. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.