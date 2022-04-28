Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Enbridge Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENB. CSFB increased their price target on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Enbridge from C$54.50 to C$58.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.53.

TSE ENB opened at C$56.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$45.76 and a 1-year high of C$59.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total transaction of C$430,826.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,775 shares in the company, valued at C$9,576,293.50. Also, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,232,055.28. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $737,256.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.