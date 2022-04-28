Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Energy Transfer LP’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ET. Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

Shares of ET opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.08.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 98.7% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 201,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 100,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 22.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,332,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 242,542 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 10.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

