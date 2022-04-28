Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Transphorm, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Transphorm in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Transphorm’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transphorm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

TGAN stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.49 million, a PE ratio of -25.93 and a beta of -1.97. Transphorm has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $9.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 7.65.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

