Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Transphorm, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Transphorm in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Transphorm’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transphorm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million.
About Transphorm (Get Rating)
Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transphorm (TGAN)
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.