Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Tobam acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

