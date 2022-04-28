Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Travere Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $30,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $131,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,324 shares of company stock valued at $254,767. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

