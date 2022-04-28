Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Urban Edge Properties’ Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Urban Edge Properties in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $128.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

NYSE UE opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,835,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 487,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 114.1% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,130,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.