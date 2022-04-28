Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Equitrans Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 75.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.6%.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1,663.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETRN. Barclays upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

