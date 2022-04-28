Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Given New €42.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at UBS Group from €45.00 ($48.39) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

