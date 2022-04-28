Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Given New €42.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at UBS Group from €45.00 ($48.39) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Erste Group Bank stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10.
Erste Group Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
